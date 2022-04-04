Upset over son’s death, woman ends life in Shankarpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Upset over her son’s death in a road crash, a woman died, allegedly by suicide, in Shankarpally.

The woman, J.Laxmamma (43), and her husband Jangaiah, both agricultural workers lived along with their three children at Parvedi village in Shankarpally. Police said the couple lost their elder son Dasharath (28) to a road crash last year and since then, Laxmamma was quite upset. Late on Sunday, she is suspected to have ended her life by consuming poison.

The Shankarpally police are investigating.