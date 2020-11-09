Upswing in SCR’s freight momentum

The zone has recorded freight loading of 8.489 million tonnes (MT) during October compared to the loading of 8.224 MT recorded during October 2019, despite the cascading effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

Hyderabad: The freight loading of South Central Railway for October has surpassed the freight loading of the corresponding period in the previous year showing continued positive momentum. The zone has recorded freight loading of 8.489 million tonnes (MT) during October compared to the loading of 8.224 MT recorded during October 2019, despite the cascading effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

According to SCR, this is the second consecutive month wherein the monthly freight loading in the current financial year has surpassed the levels recorded during the last financial year. The Zone, home to the cement industries cluster has recorded a growth of 35 per cent increase in cement loading during October by loading 2.7 MT. Similarly, the attention given to transportation of agricultural related products has led food grains and fertilizers growing at the rate of 57 per cent and 32 per cent (0.776 MT and 0.661 MT respectively) in October.

In the current financial year, railways has announced several freight concessions and introduced several policy initiatives especially for the essential needs sectors like food grains, fertilizers and cement. In addition to these, Business Development Units have been set up at both the zonal and divisional Levels. Meanwhile, the average speed of freight trains has almost doubled to 51 kmph in October 2020 compared to 26 kmph in October 2019.

