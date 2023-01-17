Hyderabad: Uruguay’s Deputy Chief of Mission visits EFLU

The EFLU authorities held talks with him to explore the possibilities of entering into Memondraums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Embassy of Uruguay, New Delhi, and the universities in Uruguay.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

The EFLU authorities held talks with him to explore the possibilities of entering into Memondraums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Embassy of Uruguay, New Delhi, and the universities in Uruguay.

Hyderabad: Guillermo Laurenza, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Uruguay, New Delhi, visited the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, here on Tuesday.

The EFLU authorities held talks with him to explore the possibilities of entering into Memondraums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Embassy of Uruguay, New Delhi, and the universities in Uruguay. The proposed MoUs are aimed at collaborating in the areas of promotion of literature and language studies in Hispanic studies, translation of literary texts into Indian languages, scholar-in-residence programme, teacher training for English language teachers and programmes for developing proficiency in English for professionals from Uruguay.

They also discussed issues like faculty and student exchange programmes and sharing of resources in the form of books and films from Uruguay to promote academic collaborations.

The visiting dignitary met students of the department of Spanish and held discussions on wide raging academic issues with the academic administrators and the senior faculty members.