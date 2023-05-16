Urvashi Rautela to grace Cannes film festival for Parveen Babi biopic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: After making her presence felt in the special number in the Telugu blockbuster film ‘Waltair Veerayya’ this year, Urvashi Rautela is all set to cast her spell on Cannes – a significant milestone in her career.

Adding to the excitement of her Cannes appearance, Urvashi will also be participating in a photocall launch for her upcoming film, a biopic on the iconic Bollywood actor Parveen Babi. The late veteran actor, known for her mesmerising beauty and enigmatic aura, was a trailblazer in the industry, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Urvashi’s portrayal of Parveen Babi in the biopic has generated immense anticipation among fans and the film fraternity. Playing the lead role in a biopic is a great opportunity for the actor to showcase her acting prowess and bring the story of Parveen Babi to life on the silver screen.

The photocall launch at Cannes provides the perfect platform for Urvashi to present her character and give audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the highly-anticipated biopic. Urvashi has to shine as she represents the film and pays homage to the legendary Parveen Babi.

Sharing her excitement over playing such an iconic role and representing the film at Cannes, she shares, “Yes, you’ve heard right. I’ve officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic. I’m truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it’s one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone.”

