US citizen completes internship at KITS-Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

KITS Warangal Principal and other staff members with Annam Karan Sena

Warangal: Annam Karan Sena, student from California, USA, has finished a three-week summer Internship successfully in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy in a press note here on Saturday.

“Karan Sena, a UG student, was trained in Database management systems, Python Programming and software engineering concepts, database security using triggers, introduction to Machine Learning. He attended all the technical sessions and completed a mini project titled “E-commerce Application using Flask Framework”, and this internship is a proud moment for KITS,” he said.

KITSW Chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao, and Treasurer P Narayana Reddy appreciated the CSE department faculty for their successful efforts. Head and Associate Professor of CSE, Dr C Srinivas, Staff club president and Dean R&D, Prof P Niranjan, Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary and others have congratulated Karan Sena.