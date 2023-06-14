Taste of America: USDA, US Consulate General Hyderabad promote American ingredients in Hyderabadi cuisine

With an emphasis on US origin ingredients, the carefully refined menu by Chef Shivneet Pohoja blended traditional Hyderabadi dishes with an American variation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:04 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The US Department of Agriculture in India (USDA) and US Consulate General Hyderabad promoted American ingredients in Hyderabadi cuisine via ‘Taste of America’ high tea celebration at ITC Kohenur SkyPoint here on Wednesday.

With an emphasis on US origin ingredients, the carefully refined menu by Chef Shivneet Pohoja blended traditional Hyderabadi dishes with an American variation. The recipes highlighted US products including almonds, walnuts, and pecans, dried fruits such as cranberries and blueberries, and other premium American ingredients, a press release said.

Many of these products were in high demand, and Indian consumers were leaning toward healthy, higher-quality options to add to their diets. In 2022, the value of US exports of consumer-oriented foods to India exceeded $1 billion, a 10 percent increase from the previous year, it said.

“The G20 Agricultural Working Group meeting here in Hyderabad is a great opportunity to showcase our strong US-India bilateral relationship and shared economic interests in trade. The Taste of America event illustrates how both American and Indian businesses prosper when bilateral trade in agricultural products is increased, benefiting everyone, especially the consumer,” said Consul General Jennifer Larson, US Consulate General Hyderabad.

Rural Development Under Secretary Torres Small said the ‘Taste of America’ campaign provides USDA the opportunity to showcase the wide range of high-quality foods American farmers produce and a chance to share these healthy products with consumers across India.

Also Read Now, potholes in Hyderabad to be filled within 24 hours