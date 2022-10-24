US Consulate in Hyderabad observe anniversary of American flag at Paigah Palace

Hyderabad: Diwali on Monday marked the last time that the staff and senior officials of US Consulate in Hyderabad observed the anniversary of the American flag being raised for the first time at US Consulate, Paigah Palace on October 24, 2008, as they prepare to move to the new US Consul office in Nanakramguda.

“The American flag was first raised at the US Consulate in Hyderabad on October 24, 2008.

Today marks the last time that Consulate staff will observe that anniversary at Paigah Palace, as they prepare to move a state-of-the-art $300 million facility in Hyderabad’s financial district, which is a testament to the importance of US-India ties in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha,” US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson said.

The senior US official in Hyderabad also took to social media platform Twitter to talk about the significance of October 24, 2008. “We raised the American flag at US Consulate Hyderabad at Paigah Palace fourteen years ago today. We begin a new chapter – we’ll see you soon in the new space,” Jennifer Larson, tweeted.

The US Consul General in Hyderabad also celebrated Diwali with colleagues at the US Consulate and wished Happy Diwali to all.