| Us Open 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Third Round With Victory Over Lloyd

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz advances to third round with victory over Lloyd

Despite facing a tough challenge from Harris, Alcaraz managed to secure the victory in New York with a final score of 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4).

By ANI Published Date - 10:00 AM, Fri - 1 September 23

New York: Carlos Alcaraz moved into the third round after defeating South African Lloyd Harris in straight sets at the US Open on Thursday night.

Though Alcaraz had to work hard for the win over Harris, he sealed the game 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) in New York.

The defending champion Alcaraz saved nine of ten break points while recovering from a breakdown in the middle of the third set.

With the exception of a brief moment in the middle of the game, Harris played competitively, and his big game (which produced 25 winners) allowed Alcaraz to demonstrate his remarkable defensive abilities.

After wasting his first six breakpoint opportunities, Harris took advantage of Alcaraz’s careless play to take a 4-2 lead in the third set. However, the previous Wimbledon champion quickly came back and won the tie-break to end the match.

The Spaniard claimed back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows for the first time since Roger Federer won five titles in a row there from 2004 to 2008, and improved to 55-6 (18-3 on hard) in the season. He is attempting to win his third major championship and sixth season crown.

In the third round, Alcaraz will face Washington champion Daniel Evans. Evans overcame a lopsided first-set loss to upset the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, and 6-3.