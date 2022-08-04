US woman sets a new Guinness record for her 42-foot-long fingernails

Hyderabad: The record for ‘longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female)’ and ‘longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever’ were both broken by Diana Armstrong of Minnesota, the United States. The total length of Diana’s fingernails as of 13 March 2022 was 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in), which is longer than a bus.

For more than 24 years, Diana has grown her fingernails and finally she received the Guinness world record. Diana became a bit emotional while receiving the Guinness certificate, and spoke about her journey in a video shared on social media.

Diana had her nails done last in 1997. But soon after, a terrible catastrophe devastated her family, and she was determined never to trim them again. Diana revealed that she had suffered melancholy for ten years and that she used her long nails as a way to remember her late daughter.

In fact, she only has her nails painted once every four to five years since it takes so long. Around 15 to 20 bottles of nail polish are used for filling her nails. Diana has also stopped driving since she finds it nearly hard to do so now that her nails are so long. However, when she used to drive, her long nails would hang outside the vehicle’s window.

Before she decided to trim her fingernails, Ayanna Williams (USA) held the previous record for the ‘longest fingernails on a set of hands (female)’. By a startling 573.03 cm, Diana’s fingernails broke Ayanna’s previous record (18 ft 8 inches).

Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, was there for the certificate ceremony and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to spend the day with Diana and her family, calling it an “amazing honour”.

