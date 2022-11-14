20-year-old breaks Guinness record for Rubik’s cube, solves 6,931 cubes in 24 hours

Hyderabad: Considered to be one of the most difficult puzzles in the world, Rubik’s cube is a hard nut to crack. While some brag that it’s simple provided one follows a said formula, others try and let it go in just a few moments.

A 20-year-old British lad, George Scholey, who is a master of solving Rubik’s cubes, set a new Guinness World Record on Thursday. He solved 6,931 Rubik’s Cubes within a span of just 24 hours.

He began solving cubes from 8 am on November 9 till 8 am on November 10. All of this was live-streamed on his YouTube channel, a video of which is now posted on his account in parts.

His videos are being widely shared across social media platforms with all his comment sections filled with congratulatory messages. “Congrats! Great fun to watch you demolish the record,” wrote one user.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! this was amazing to watch, the set-up was also so professional haha. this record is probably one of the hardest records I have ever seen before, i really admire your endurance and strength(sic),” wrote another.

The previous record was held by Eric Limeback from Canada who had solved 5,800 cubes in 24 hours back in 2013 with an average of 14.89 seconds per solve. Scholey took 12 seconds on average.