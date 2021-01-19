Use Central funds properly, MP Aravind tells officials

Aravind said due to lack of monitoring and negligence of officials many works were still pending and urged officials to expedite works.

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind on Tuesday stressed on proper utilisation of Central funds for various projects in the district.

Addressing officials during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, the MP spoke on issues related to medical and health, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings, Minority Welfare, DRDA, Agriculture, National Highways, NREGA among others.

Aravind said due to lack of monitoring and negligence of officials many works were still pending and urged officials to expedite works. He said that mainly railway over bridges, parks, national highways and minority welfare and educational institutions building works were pending and officials should focus on them.

On the occasion, committee members introduced a resolution to continue the existing paddy purchasing centres, to which the MP gave his support.

Committee secretary and District Collector Narayana Reddy said efforts were on to provide Covid-19 vaccine to the 23,000 frontline workers in Nizamabad district from January 16 and creating awareness among people on the vaccination process.

Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner Jithesh V Patil, Additional collector Latha, DRDO PD Srinivas, ZP CEO Govindu, DPO Jayasudha, GGH Superintendent Prathima raj and other officials participated in this meeting.

