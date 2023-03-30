Dalit Bandhu should be implemented across country: DICCI President

DICCI national president N Ravi Kumar appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and district collector RV Karnan for implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

DICCI national conference held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) national president N Ravi Kumar has said that Dalit Bandhu, which is being implemented in Telangana to help dalits turn entrepreneurs, should be implemented across the country.

Addressing the DICCI National Conference on G20 India Presidency Global Business Diversity and Inclusion Summit held in New Delhi on Thursday, Ravi Kumar informed that he along with DICCI team recently visited Huzurabad constituency to examine Dalit Bandhu units.

Dalits were emerging as entrepreneurs by establishing different business units by spending Rs 10 lakh sanctioned under Dalit Bandhu scheme. He appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and district collector RV Karnan for implementing the scheme.

Karnan, who was a special invitee for DICCI conference, explained the implementation and objectives of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He also explained about the progress made by the dalit beneficiaries who were carrying out business activities of high value in the society.

DICCI founder and chairman Milind Kambli and others were present.

