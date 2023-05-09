Ustaad Bhagat Singh first glimpse will be released on this special date

Ustaad Bhagat Singh film is special to the power star's fans for two reasons: one, Pawan Kalyan is doing a cop role in the film, and the other is that it's under the direction of Harish Shankar

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is one of the upcoming movies by Pawan Kalyan. This film is special to the power star’s fans for two reasons: one, Pawan Kalyan is doing a cop role in the film, and the other is that it’s under the direction of Harish Shankar. We all know that Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar earlier delivered an industry hit and all-time blockbuster movie, Gabbar Singh. This time, the duo promised that the rampage would be double.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh shoot had already started. Pawan Kalyan completed the first schedule of the film here in Hyderabad and then moved to Mumbai for the OG movie’s shooting. Even Sreeleela, who is the second female lead in the film, completed a bit of her part in the production. It is known from the sources that Harish Shankar shot an introduction scene and an action scene in the completed schedule. The second schedule is likely to begin this month.

Meanwhile, the makers of Ustaad Bhagata Singh, Mythri Movie Makers have a special gift for the power star fans. They decided to release the first glimpse of the film on May 11, Thursday. The official announcement was made today on Twitter. The first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be launched on May 11 at 4:50 p.m. at the Sandhya 35mm theatre in Hyderabad.

The makers chose this date since it is the release date of Gabbar Singh. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being compared with Gabbar Singh right from the announcement. So the makers are presenting the first glimpse on this date to excite the fans and also to start with a positive vibe.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pankaj Tripathi in a special role. The actor hasn’t yet joined the production of the film. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film.