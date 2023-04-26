Makers begin post-production work of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:51 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the second film between one of the most successful duos in Tollywood. After the blockbuster film Gabbar Singh, Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar are going to provide one more strong content for ages. We all know that it’s not just entertainment this time from the duo.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh shoot was recently begun in April in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan participated in the film’s shoot for a few days. Even Sreeleela joined the production as the second female lead. However the makers haven’t yet revealed the first female lead of the film.

After the successful completion of the first schedule for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the makers have now started the post-production work for the film. Today, producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Mythri Movie Makers and the director Harish Shankar conducted a Pooja to start the editing work of the film so far from the footage of the first schedule.

It is also known from internal sources that Harish Shankar is planning to release a first look of Pawan Kalyan from the shoot so far on May 11. The makers chose this date because it is the date of release of Gabbar Singh and it completed 11 years to that date this year. Pawan Kalyan is playing the cop role again in Ustaad Bhagat Singh to continue the magic and vibe of Gabbar Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to be released next summer. Devi Sri Prasad is composing tunes for the film. Pankaj Tripathi will play a prominent role.