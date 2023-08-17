| Uttar Pradesh Man Gets 20 Years In Jail For Raping Live In Partners Minor Daughter

Uttar Pradesh: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping live-in partner’s minor daughter

The court levied a fine of Rs 30,000 on the offender as well.

By IANS Published Date - 10:00 AM, Thu - 17 August 23

Aligarh: A special POCSO court in Aligarh has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping the nine-year-old daughter of his live-in partner.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

Additional district counsel (ADGC) Mahesh Singh said the crime was committed on October 1, 2022. The judgment by the court of ADJ special POCSO, Surendra Mohan Sahay, was pronounced on Wednesday after three months of testimonies and hearings, said the ADGC.

ADGC Singh said, “The victim’s mother had gone out of the house to thresh paddy in the field when her partner locked the minor girl in a room and raped her. When the mother reached home, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal to the former. The mother lodged a police complaint, following which a case under sections 376, A, B of the IPC and the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offence Act (POCSO Act) was registered.”

The woman, originally from Firozabad, had stated that after the death of her husband in Hathras, she began a live-in relationship with the man from Aligarh, two years prior to the incident, the ADGC added.

The charge sheet was filed on October 30 and charges were framed against the accused on January 19.