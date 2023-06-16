Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express delayed by 4 hours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 AM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train will be delayed again. Many trains from Visakhapatnam will be delayed due to the delay of its pairing train.

The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (train number 20833), which normally departs at 5:45 AM, will be delayed by 4 hours and 45 minutes. It will now depart from Visakhapatnam at 10:30 AM.

Other trains that will be delayed include the 112842 MG AR–Chennai Central–Shalimar Coromandel Express, which is scheduled to depart at 7:00 AM but will now depart at 10:30 AM, and the 12829 MG R Chennai Central–Bhubaneswar Express, which is scheduled to depart at 7:00 AM but will now depart at 9:00 AM.