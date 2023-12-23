V Hanumanth Rao urges PM to take action against Brij Bhushan

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha member and AICC secretary V Hanumanth Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was charged with sexual harassment and stalking.

Hanumanth Rao on Saturday wrote to the Prime Minister requesting him to intervene in the matter and do justice to the agitating women wrestlers. Though the women wrestlers were agitating since the last four to five months demanding justice and action against the former WFI president, the Prime Minister did not do anything, he alleged.

“You are trying to protect your MP. If there is no security for women sportspersons, how will parents send their girls to sports schools and encourage their daughters in various sports?” he asked.

Though star wrestler Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers were demanding action against Brij Bhushan, nothing was done even after one year, he said.

He further stated that the Prime Minister boasted a lot about the welfare and security of women in the country, but when it came to taking action against his party MP, he was maintaining silence. “Your government has passed the Women’s Reservation Bill. But when you cannot do justice to women, what is the use of such a Bill?” he asked.

He urged the Prime Minister to create an health and safe atmosphere in sports federations so that women could think of entering the sports arena.