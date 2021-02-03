V TGCET-2020 second list will be released on Thursday

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: The V TGCET – 2020 second list for admissions into Class V in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions for the academic year 2020-2021 will be released on Thursday.

Selected candidates should report at institutions concerned with all relevant certificates including TC, caste, income and bonafide to complete admission formalities between February 5 and 15, according to a press release.

To download results, candidates have been advised to visit the websites https://tswreis.in/; https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/; http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/ ; http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/ .

