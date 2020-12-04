V TGCET results released

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: The results of V TGCET – 2020 for admissions into Class V in Social, Tribal and BC Welfare and general Residential Educational Institutions Societies for the academic year 2020-2021 were released by V TGCET – 2020 convener Dr RS Praveen Kumar on Friday.

Candidates selected in the phase-I should report at institutions concerned with all relevant certificates including TC, caste, income and bonafide to complete admission formalities between December 7 and 19.

Those candidates who fail to report at institutions concerned would lose their seats and such seats would be considered as vacant and it would be filled with other candidates in the phase-II as per the merit list.

According to the authorities, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, after submission of certificates the selected students will be sent back to their homes.

The students would be allowed only after the State government accords permission for reopening of schools this year. Till such time students would have to either attend Village Learning Circles or online instructions, authorities said.

A total of 46,937 seats including 18,560 in Social Welfare Residential Society, 4,777 in Tribal Welfare Society, 20,800 in BC Welfare Society and 2,800 seats in General Residential Society are available for admissions.

The results can be downloaded from the websites https://www.tswreis.in/; https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/, http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/, and http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .