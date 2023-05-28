VAA elected new members into panel

Velama Association of Australia (VAA) has elected a new executive committee (3rd EC), which will be in effect from May 2023 to May 2025.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: Velama Association of Australia (VAA) has elected a new executive committee (3rd EC), which will be in effect from May 2023 to May 2025. Returning officer Vamshi Gone presided over the election process and the committee was elected unanimously by the community.

Members congratulated the new committee led by President Srinivas Rao Takkallapally and wished them well for success in holding future events.

The elected panel members include SrinivasRaoTakkallapalli (President), Malhar Rao Saineni (Working President), Ramana Rao Aanugu (Vice President), Ranga Rao Rangineni (Gen. Secretary), Kishan Chepyala (Treasurer), Vamshi Gone (Public Relations Officer), Sridhar Alleni (Organising Secretary) and Karteek Gundamaneni (Joint Secretary).

The EC members include Ramshanker Rao, Madhu Mohan Rao Y, Vasu Ponnamaneni while Kavitha Velichala is Women’s Coordinator.

The Bathukamma Committee members are Sushmita Paidipally, Harshini, Swapna Saineni, Sandya Polasani and Sucharitha while the Advisors are, Vinay Thandra, Rajesh Arshanapalli, Narsinga Rao Jeggannagari, Hari Krishna Ailanani and Srikanth Polasani.