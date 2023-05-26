Overseas Velama Association launches membership programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: The Overseas Velama Association (OVA) launched the membership programme on its own initiative in order to unite the members of the Velama community who live in various locations throughout the globe. The OVA membership programme strives to promote brotherhood and camaraderie among professionals and enthusiasts in the global Velama community.

The online Zoom event drew participants from all around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. Individuals can visit the website overseasvelama.org/ and select the membership option to enroll in the OVA membership programme. Following enrollment, their applications will undergo review; if approved, a membership card will be assigned. By offering them benefits and opportunities for networking within the community, the OVA membership programme seeks to meet the various passions and requirements of overseas Velamas.

The membership launch event was graced by esteemed chief guests Sri Laxmi Narsimha Rao Chelimeda, Dr. Sudhakar Perala, OVA speakers Ramesh Gudapuri, Narsinga Rao Jaggannagari, Charan Maruneni, Kalyan Kasuganti, Ravi Dhannupuneni and Sampath Dhannamneni. They spoke about the future of OVA programmes and the application process while exchanging valuable thoughts.

Also, this event was attended by many community organisation leaders like Venkar Rao Thandra (VANA), Jagan Mohan Rao Sankineni (AIVA & OVA Matrimonial Advisor), Kishan Tallapalli (OVA Coordinator), Prashanthi Boyinapalli (OVA Women’s Committee Chair), Venkat Manthena (OVA Finance Committee Chair), Srikanth Puskuru (AIVA), CH. Harish Rao (AIVA), Hari Krishna Ailanani (OVA & VAA), Srinivas Rao Takkallapalli (VAA), and Malhar Rao Saineni (VAA) and conveyed best wishes.