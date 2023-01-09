‘Vaarasudu’ will have its theatrical release in Telugu on January 14

Hyderabad: Ilayathalapathy Vijay and successful director Vamshi Paidipally’s highly-anticipated film ‘Vaarasudu’ (‘Varisu’ in Tamil) will be released as a Sankranti special. Starring National Crush Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay, this film is being produced by renowned producers Dil Raju, Sirish, Param V Potluri and Pearl V Potluri under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

Producer Dil Raju held press meet on Monday to announce the release date of ‘Vaarasudu’. On the occasion, he said, “‘Vaarasudu’ is releasing in Telugu on January 14 as Sankranti special. As Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and Chiranjeevi’s ‘Waltair Veeraya’ are releasing on January 12 and 13 respectively, we postponed the release of this movie – we felt our Telugu bigger stars’ movies should be given the first priority so that both movies will have a wide release. They should get theatres everywhere. I’ve no qualms if my film comes later. I have been saying from the beginning that ‘Vaarasudu’ is not a competition for Sankranti movies. The industry biggies are very happy with my decision. I always think that everyone should prosper.”

He further added that ‘Varisu’, which is releasing in Tamil on January 11, is going to be a big hit there. Audiences are always ready to support a film if it succeeds somewhere, he said and added that the films like ‘Kantara’ and ‘Love Today’ proved this.

“‘Vaarasudu’ is a kind of film that all family audiences will enjoy, like our previous films such as ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’, ‘F2’ and ‘Shatamanam Bhavathi’. You will get a feeling of watching a good movie. It is a Dil Raju mark movie. The music given by Thaman became a superhit,” said the ace producer.

Actor Srikanth said, “‘Vaarasudu’ is a universal cinema. Family emotions will connect to everyone. Hats off to Dil Raju – no producer would dare to take such a decision but he did this, giving respect and importance our Telugu stars. ‘Vaarasudu’ is my first Tamil movie. Also, this is my first movie with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally. I’m really happy to work with Vijay. It’s been a long time since Vijay or I did a good family entertainer. The movie will become a superhit in Telugu as well as Tamil.”