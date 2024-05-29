Silly Monks turns profitable after 4 years

The company reported promising financial results, cheering investors with a PBT of 26.83 lacs for Quarter 4 alone (FY 2024 PBT Rs 9.46 lacs) compared to a full-year loss of Rs 552.15 lacs in FY 2022-23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 03:50 PM

Sanjay Reddy Managing Director SillyMonks

Hyderabad: Silly Monks, a content publishing, distribution, and marketing company announced a significant financial turnaround, achieving profitability after four challenging years.

Turnaround highlights the success of Silly Monks’ strategic restructuring and resource optimization efforts. This milestone marks a new trajectory of growth and stability for the company. The results were declared at their board meeting held in Hyderabad. Details of Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) scheme were also announced.

“This success is credited to our dedicated team and the strategic initiatives that have been implemented,” said Sanjay Reddy, co-founder and Managing Director of Silly Monks.

The company has played a role in the success of some blockbuster films as a digital marketing partner, such as KGF, KGF – 2, Kantara, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 – A.D. which will be released on June 27, a press release said.