‘Vakeel Saab’ doubled up my responsibility: Dil Raju

The producer said he would welcome whatever guidelines that the government imposes on big screen viewing

By | Published: 3:46 pm

Commenting on the phenomenal box office success that Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has delivered, producer Dil Raju couldn’t contain his excitement of thanking all those technicians and cast who toiled behind the screen.

“And most importantly the women who have owned the movie. The courtroom drama has become closer to women and I feel the justice has been delivered. Although the situation has worsened outside with Covid cases surging ahead, the popularity for Vakeel Saab hasn’t diminished. And I thank Telugu audiences for making the film a grand success for the second consecutive week. We anticipated success on the first day when we had signed the project. But not in terms of box office collections but how well the movie would be reaching out to the audiences. And the box office numbers say it all. Every Telugu fan who has missed the movie can watch it on OTT. We welcome whatever guidelines that the State government comes up with to contain the virus. Once again, Vakeel Saab has doubled my responsibility to make movies with meaningful content,” Dil Raju said.

Speaking on the occasion, director Venu Sriram says, “A movie that comes from the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations has a lot of value. It’s a gift presented by audiences to the Telugu film industry. The success will be cherished for a lifetime. The director further refuted the news that doing rounds — the cast being affected with coronavirus. “The news that the entire film unit was tested positive was false. Whoever tested positive, has already announced it publicly,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .