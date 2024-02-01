Valencia defender Gabriel to make free transfer move to Atletico Madrid

The former goalkeeper from Arsenal and Villarreal has signed a temporary contract until the season's conclusion. He will be filling in for Caglar Soyuncu, who is on loan at Fenerbahce, during Jose Gimenez's absence due to injury.

By IANS Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:40 AM

The former Arsenal and Villarreal stopper has agreed an initial contract until the end of the season and will cover for Caglar Soyuncu, who has joined Fenerbahce on loan, while Jose Gimenez is injured.

The Brazilian will bring a lot of experience to an Atletico defense which has looked slightly vulnerable this season, and could make his debut against Real Madrid this weekend.

Curiously, Gabriel’s last appearance for Valencia was in their 2-0 defeat away to Atletico on Sunday night. He will be able to play for his new club in the UEFA Champions League, but is ineligible for their Copa del Rey semifinal against Athletic Bilbao as he has already represented Valencia in the same competition.

Other signings in Spain in the run up to the closure of the transfer window saw Rayo Vallecano seal a loan deal with Portuguese midfielder Miguel Crespo from Fenerbahce.

The loan is until the end of the current season, but includes an option to make the move permanent for around four million euros.

Celta Vigo are close to sealing a move for Argentinian left-back Tadeo Allende from Godoy Cruz.

In other cases, midfielder Arnau Puigmal has left bottom side Almeria to join second division Elche, while Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique is on the verge of leaving Real Betis to return to his homeland with Botafogo in what could be a record signing for the Brazilian league.