Valluru Kranthi takes charge as Sangareddy Collector

During Wednesday's reshuffle of IAS officers, Telangana government had appointed Kranthi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, as Collector of the district transferring the incumbent Collector A Sharath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Sangareddy: Valluru Kranthi took charge as the Collector of Sangareddy on Thursday.

During Wednesday’s reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government had appointed Kranthi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, as Collector of the district transferring the incumbent Collector A Sharath. Sharath was appointed as Secretary to the Tribal Welfare department.

Additional Collectors Chandrashekhar, Madhuri, DRO Nagesh, and other officials congratulated the new Collector. Speaking on the occasion, Kranthi said she would focus on education, health and women’s welfare. Acting as a bridge between the people and the government, she said she would ensure the efficient implementation of the welfare schemes and that she would try to act on public issues as early as possible.