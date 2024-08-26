Valmiki scam: Telangana government asked to initiate action against those involved

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 06:27 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: With the nexus between a few companies in Telangana and Karnataka’s Valmiki scam getting exposed, people from different sections are demanding the State government to reveal the persons involved in the scam and initiate action accordingly.

Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur said the ST Welfare funds intended for the upliftment of tribes in Karnataka, were used for the campaigns of Congress MP candidates in the Telangana elections. Disclosing the facts behind the scam, he said on March 30, 2024, the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation had requested the Union Bank to create a fixed deposit of Rs.50 crore for tenure of 12 months. The bank proceeded and created the FD.

On the very same day, the corporation requested an overdraft facility against the Rs.50 crore FD, which the bank approved and opened. Also, on the same day, the corporation transferred Rs.40.10 crore to eight beneficiaries with RBL Bank in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, followed by an additional Rs.4.5 crore transfer on April 23, 2024, he posted on X.

Sharing the list of nine accounts that received the amount, Nayini Anurag Reddy said “Take a look at the account numbers of these ‘Hyderabad’ beneficiaries; they end with 02 and go up to 10. All these accounts were opened on the very same day as the transaction…”

“Who is the mastermind in Hyderabad, who managed to get all these accounts opened (sequentially) in one day and received Rs.45 crore in midst of MP elections?,” he asked.

He further said “Rahul Gandhiji often speaks about the injustices faced by SC and ST communities. But in Karnataka, the funds meant for the upliftment of tribes are being used to uplift the Congress party and its leaders during elections. Irony…”

Sharing Nayini Anurag Reddy’s posts, Ashok Shrivastav, a journalist and author said “Big story. Explosive thread….”