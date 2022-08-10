Vana Mahotsavam held across erstwhile Khammam

Kothagudem: Vana Mahotsavam has taken place across the erstwhile Khammam district on Wednesday marking Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vineeth G participated in the mahotsavam organised at Narayanaraopet village of Paloncha mandal in Kothagudem district celebrating 75 years of Indian independence.

The Collector said as suggested by the State government 750 saplings were planted in the shape of 75. Plantation programmes were held in all the municipalities and mandal headquarters across the district and the parks have been named as freedom parks.

Durishetty informed that officials were directed to decorate all the government and private offices with tricolour lighting as part of the independence diamond jubilee celebrations. Petrol stations and business establishments have also been asked to electrify with tri-colours.

In Khammam, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi planted saplings at Lakaram Park and District Registrar’s office in the city as part of Vana Mahotsavam.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that 925 saplings were planted along Lakaram Bund in the shape of 75. Nearly 75, 000 plants were being distributed along with the national flag in the city.