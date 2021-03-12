Vani Devi visits Chilkur as campaign ends

Surabhi Vani Devi on Friday had darshan of Chilkur Balaji Venkateshwara Swamy after the election campaign came to an end in the evening.

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: TRS MLC candidate for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency Surabhi Vani Devi on Friday had darshan of Chilkur Balaji Venkateshwara Swamy after the election campaign came to an end in the evening.

Following lobbying by Vani Devi, the TTD-run Chilkur Veda Patashala issue saw a final positive settlement. A few days ago, she came to know about the agony of archakas and devotees of Chilkur after a Facebook live interaction between Darshanam magazine editor MVR Sharma and Chilkur chief priest CS Rangarajan about the impending closure of Chilkur Veda Patashala and similar fate of Nalgonda patashala.

Vani Devi immediately requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to intervene. They immediately promised to transfer the land after the election code comes to end. For the proactive action, the priests went to her residence on Thursday and blessed her.

Meanwhile, the TTD issued a press release denying reports in a section of media over the closure of Chilkur and Nalgonda veda pathashalas. The TTD clarified that in view of pandemic, it had shifted 15 students from Chilkur veda pathashala to Keesaragutta.

“In undivided Andhra Pradesh, the TTD has commenced veda pathashala in Chilkur in 2011. The then government decided to allocate eight acres of land to construct TTD veda pathashala at Chilkur. The TTD has commenced veda pathashala in a Rotary Club, which is lying vacant after carrying out renovation works on a temporary basis.

The TTD is waiting to construct a new veda pathshala at Chilkur if the State government allocates eight acres of land. The strength of this vedic school is 15 since its inception.

Though the strength has not increased, the TTD has been running this school uninterruptedly for the past 11 years. It requested the State government to allocate land in Chilkur many times. The veda pathashala at Nalgonda is also functioning in a smooth manner.