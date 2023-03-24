Varalaxmi Sarathkumar flags off HDRF pet vaccination drive in Hyderabad

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar feels we need to take care of all living things with care and empathy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:34 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Actor and animal lover Varalaxmi Sarathkumar flagged off the pet vaccination drive in the city, organised by the Hermione Duncan Reddy Foundation (HDRF), on Friday. Many pets and pet parents participated in the free vaccination event.

HDRF is an animal-friendly organization, which recently announced its plans to set up a center in Hyderabad. It will be the organisation’s first center in Asia.

Expressing her happiness to be part of the event, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said, “It’s amazing to see this pet-friendly initiative by HDRF. We need to take care of all living things with care and empathy. This vaccination drive will help make animals healthy and disease free besides reducing health hazards if they stray sometimes.”

Dr Sree Reddy, founder of HDRF said that the organisation is planning to vaccinate 5,000 dogs in the next three days. According to her, two mobile vans have been arranged which will go around the city to vaccinate the animals.

“This initiative will be ongoing with the help of the Municipal authorities and our well-wishers,” Sree Reddy added. She also urged the citizens to make use of the opportunity. One can contact 9100873829 to request vaccinations for your pets.