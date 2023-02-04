India’s first airport drive-in theatre, aqua golf facility at RGIA soon

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 09:05 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: India’s first airport drive-in theatre and an aqua golf facility will soon open its doors to the city at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Aero Plaza.

The large screen is expected to be setup in the forecourt of the Passenger Terminal Building and several cars can fit into the screening area at once to watch a movie. Besides, aqua golf is like a driving range, but instead of a green, you have a lake and the balls float. The aim is to hit balls into targets located on the lake.

Aeroplaza, spread over two floors, was inaugurated last year for passengers. It also houses India’s first airport brewery, country’s second and Hyderabad’s first free roaming VR gaming experience, local and international F&B brands, Go Karting, and supermarkets.

RGIA is currently undergoing expansion, which increases the total area from 10,569 sq m to 29,685 sq m and can cater to 34 million passengers each year.

The airport expansion project also features a Ground Service Equipment (GSE) tunnel, which is claimed to be the first of its kind for any airport in India. It has been designed to provide safe passenger and seamless baggage movement at the airport, reducing time loss during the crisscross movement of vehicles and aircraft. The GSE tunnel is linked to 42 remote aircraft stands on the east side of the airport as well as the Head of Stand Road, leading to the remote gates area of the expanding passenger terminal.