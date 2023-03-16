Hyderabad International Airport named as the ‘Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia’

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), on Thursday announced that the airport, voted by passengers, also bagged the award for Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL said, “We are thrilled to receive this award and be recognized for our commitment to provide an exceptional travel experience for our passengers.” Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said, “We congratulate Hyderabad International Airport for their success in winning these important customer awards for 2023.”

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or inputs.

The awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 60 nationalities of airport customers during the six-month survey period. The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.