Vardhan Puri goes the Hollywood way?

Recent buzz suggests that Vardhan is all set to start work on an international series and will start shooting for it in June.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:13 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Vardhan Puri, who made an impressive debut as a leading man with the thriller film ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, is awaiting the releases of his upcoming films. And, the actor has been travelling in and out of the country for the last few weeks. Recent buzz suggests that Vardhan is all set to start work on an international series and will start shooting for it in June.

The young actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Dashmi’, recently got locked for the part by an international casting director. Sources suggest that Vardhan had been approached for the project in January and committed to it immediately. If sources are to be believed, the project is primarily a human drama series and will be shot in the USA.

“Vardhan enjoys huge popularity, especially amongst the youth post the digital success of his critically-acclaimed film ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’. The actor, who is also equally popular in the brand endorsement space, will be collaborating with a production house based in the US and the series is expected to go on floors by June this year,” informs a source.

Further details of the project, including the production house and the director, have been kept under wraps for now, but it seems like Vardhan will sign on the dotted line in this week.

Vardhan has recently completed five films that are ready for release, ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next titled ‘Nautanki’ being one of them. The film will feature him alongside veteran actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Pallavi Joshi.

Apart from that, he has also finished work on Kunal Kohli’s next, ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ for Jio Studios. He will star opposite debutante Kaveri Kapur in the film, who is filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter. He also has Sarim Momin’s ‘Aseq’ for Jio Studios, National Award-winner Sanjoy Nag’s thriller titled ‘Gulab’ for Endemol Shine opposite Tanya Maniktala, and the political thriller ‘Dashmi’.