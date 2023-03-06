Gigi Hadid calls herself ‘nepotism baby’

Gigi Hadid, in her own words, is a "nepotism baby". The 27-year-old model is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, and she accepts that she comes from "privilege".

However, she insists that she’s worked hard for her success in the fashion industry, reports Female First UK.

Gigi – who has two-year-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik – told the Sunday Times newspaper: “Technically, I’m a nepotism baby.”

She also explained that her parents have instilled good work ethics in her. The blonde beauty – who is the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid – shared: “My parents came from very little, (but) I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege.”

She further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: “My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful doesn’t mean you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.”

Gigi Hadid was recently linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. And the catwalk star admits that it’s hard for her to have a healthy relationship.

She explained: “I don’t know how anyone expects anybody they see in the public eye to have any sort of normal dating experience if you tie people (to one another) so quickly.”

Last month, a source explained that although Gigi and Leonardo “get along well”, they’re not dating. The celebrity duo were spotted together in Milan, but a source insisted that they’re merely friends.