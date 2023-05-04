Varun Tej’s new film is with ‘Palasa’ director

Varun Tej and Karuna Kumar's film is going to be a crime drama set in the 1980s and 1990s

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Varun Tej shifted to the action zone with Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and that worked out for him. Later, Ghani was disappointed. The actor is now again making another action trail under Praveen Sattaru’s direction. The film is Gandheevadari Arjuna. Varun Tej has another film in his hands, VT13, an action drama set against the backdrop of the Air Force.

Varun Tej now signs another new film, this time under the direction of Karuna Kumar, who made Palasa. The latest update says that Varun Tej will be seen as a gambler in this film.

Varun Tej and Karuna Kumar's film is going to be a crime drama set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film will be made on a massive scale. The producers of this film have not yet been revealed.

It is expected that there will be an official announcement on this film by the end of this summer. Varun Tej is currently shooting for Gandheevadari Arjuna in Budapest. The announcement event might take place once Varun Tej is back in Hyderabad.