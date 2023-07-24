Varun Tej releases an action-packed teaser for ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action thriller movie ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ starring Varun Tej on Monday unveiled the teaser of the film. Taking to Instagram, Varun Tej treated fans with a new poster and teaser.

The teaser begins with a suspenseful scene in which someone looking for ‘File 13’, and then comes Varun Tej as Arjuna. As Varun Tej’s agent character readies to set out on a crucial mission to save Nassar, who is being targeted at a UN Summit centred on climate change.

It’s not disclosed why Sakshi Vaidya’s character refused to collaborate with Varun Tej. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here is the teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna. Hope you like it! As soon as the teaser was launched, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section.

Recently, Varun Tej shared the pre-teaser and captioned it, “Here is the pre-teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna I bet the teaser will have you in overdrive. Coming soon. The clip showcased some hardcore action sequences of the film.”

The film, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres on August 25. The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The makers recently wrapped the Hungary schedule of the film. Varun took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, “That’s a wrap to one of my most exciting and adrenaline pumping schedule of #GandeevadhariArjuna in Hungary.”

Meanwhile, Varun Tej will also be seen in the upcoming aerial action thriller, ‘ VT 13’ opposite actor Manushi Chillar.

‘VT 13’ marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema. The makers have now begun the shooting of the film based on true incidents. Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited.