Varun Tej marries Lavanya Tripathi in Italy

Father of Varun Tej, Konidela Naga Babu, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the marriage picture.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:37 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the sacred knot at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy on Wednesday.

The destination wedding was attended by close family and friends, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Sai Dharam Tej.

‘Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela,’ Naga Babu wrote on Twitter.

The celebrity couple kicked off the celebrations of their new life together with a grand cocktail night on October 30.

On June 9, 2023, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their engagement, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.

