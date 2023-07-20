| Varun Tej Reveals New Poster Of Action Thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Varun Tej reveals new poster of action thriller ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’

Varun Tej delighted his fans with fresh film updates on Instagram.

By ANI Updated On - 03:05 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action thriller movie ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna‘ starring Varun Tej on Thursday shared a new poster with a teaser announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Tej treated fans with new updates about the film.

In the poster, Arjuna Varma a.k.a Varun Tej decked up in a suit and carried an intense look with guns in his hands.

Along with the post, he wrote, “Teaser drops on 24th July @ 10:08am!”

The teaser will be launched on July 24 (Monday).

As soon as the poster was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Wow nice… Eagerly waiting…..”

“Waiting for teaser,” another commented.

Recently, Varun Tej shared the pre-teaser and captioned it, “Here is the pre-teaser of

#GandeevadhariArjuna I bet the teaser will have you in overdrive. Coming soon.”

The clip showcased some hardcore action sequences of the film.

The film, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, is all set to hit theaters on August 25.

The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The makers recently wrapped the Hungary schedule of the film. Varun took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, “That’s a wrap to one of my most exciting and adrenaline pumping schedule of #GandeevadhariArjuna in Hungary.”

Meanwhile, Varun Tej will also be seen in the upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘VT 13’ opposite actor Manushi Chillar.

‘VT 13’ marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema.

The makers have now begun the shooting of the film based on true incidents.

Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited.