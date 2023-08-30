Vascular surgery at Care Hospitals achieves success in treating 57-year-old woman

Diagnostic tests revealed that the patient suffered narrowing of Superficial Femoral Artery (SFA), the artery that runs the length of the thigh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:01 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Care Hospitals Nampally on Wednesday announced successful treatment of a 57-year-old woman by taking-up a unique vascular surgery.

The patient, who was chronic diabetic, hypertensive and earlier had a brain stroke, angioplasty and an amputation, was admitted to the hospital with Acute Limb Ischemia (ALI), which is a major vascular emergency, characterized by reduced blood flow to the limbs, leading to severe pain and tissue damage, a press release said.

Diagnostic tests revealed that the patient suffered narrowing of Superficial Femoral Artery (SFA), the artery that runs the length of the thigh.

Dr. Sanjeev Rao, Senior Vascular Surgeon from the hospital led the surgery and employed Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) device that breaks calcified plaque deposit in blood vessels and arteries. “The ability of IVL to gently modify calcified vessels ensures safer and more effective outcomes, especially in frail or older patients,” he said.