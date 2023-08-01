Fourth victim of Jaipur-Mumbai train firing from city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: The fourth victim in the Jaipur-Mumbai Express (12956) train firing incident reported on Monday, belonged to the city.

Syed Saifuddin alias Syed Saifullah, was a resident of Bazaarghat in Nampally and is survived by wife and three daughter, with the youngest aged six months.

According to Mohd.Wajid Pasha, Saifuddin’s uncle, the Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Kumar had suddenly brandished his service weapon towards Saifuddin and others, who were traveling in B5 coach in the train between Vaitarna and Mira Road stations.

“My nephew was a religious person. The cop picked up an argument over some unknown matter and reportedly asked his name and other identity details and immediately pulled out his service weapon and shot at him and others at point blank,” Wajid Pasha alleged.

With the news spreading in the locality, several local residents and relatives started gathering near Saifuddin’s house since Tuesday morning. They remembered how a polite and hardworking person he was. The relatives demanded an ex-gratia of Rs.5 crore.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeting about the incident requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, IT minister K T Rama Rao and other officials to ensure the mortal remains reach Hyderabad at the earliest.

Arrangements were made for the family members to reach Mumbai and claim Saifuddin’s body from the hospital after finishing all formalities.