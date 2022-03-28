VBIT organizes Congregation to discuss on Sustainable Development Goals

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:38 AM, Mon - 28 March 22

The next two sessions on social impact and women empowerment were taken up by Founder, Gramya , Rukmini Rao. Delegates in the ‘Congregation’ expressed their views with great enthusiasm and got involved in the deliberations. discussion.

Hyderabad: Students from across Telangana participated in ‘Congregate’, the annual youth assembly of city-based Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology (VBIT), to discuss on challenges related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) including education, women empowerment, environmental changes and social impact, according to a press release.

The first day of the youth assembly featured detailed discussion and debate on education, which is part of SDG goals and plays a key role in everyone’s lives. Delegates shared their ideas including the need to develop rural areas, which was followed by a discussion on environmental changes. The delegates expressed their views in developing nature and environment, the release said.

Addressing the delegates, the Chief Guest for ‘Congregation’, Rakesh Reddy, BJP Spokesperson spoke about youth and nature. He encouraged the delegates in the assembly and talked about education and importance of quality for future generations. The Congregation event ended with a vote of thanks.

