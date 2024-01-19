UoH to host three-day global conference on Sustainable Development Knowledge

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organizing a three-day international conference on Knowledge for Sustainable Development, aimed at encouraging dialogues across disciplines to implement Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a press release said.

Speaking in conference, which marks the inauguration of UoH’s golden jubilee celebrations, UoH, Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao underlined the significance of the theme of the conference and the role the university could play and hoped that the conference would spark new ideas and encourage young minds to think about different issues that the conference would raise.

National University of Singapore Everest Chair Prof. Seeram Ramakrishna stressed the need of incorporation of SDG in education at different levels. He suggested that 5 to 50 per cent of the content in every course should revolve around the SDG themes.

In a video message, Resident United Nations Commissioner Shombi Sharp congratulated UoH for conference. Director, IQAC, Prof Anand K Kondapi, conveners, Prof Arvind Susarla, Prof Geeta Vemuganti, Arvind Susarla, and S Siddharthan and senior faculty were present.