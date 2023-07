| Veda Rajani Wife Of Late Saichand Is New Chief Of Warehousing Corporation

Veda Rajani, wife of late Saichand, is new chief of Warehousing Corporation

The chairmanship of the Corporation fell vacant following the untimely death of her husband and noted singer, Veda Saichand recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

The chairmanship of the Corporation fell vacant following the untimely death of her husband and noted singer, Veda Saichand recently.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has appointed Veda Rajani as chairperson of the State Warehousing Corporation.

The chairmanship of the Corporation fell vacant following the untimely death of her husband and noted singer, Veda Saichand recently.

The State government has issued orders to this effect as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.