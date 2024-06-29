Rich tributes paid to folk singer, BRS leader Saichand on first death anniversary

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid by the rank and file of the BRS to noted folk singer and party leader, the late Veda Saichand, on his first death anniversary on Saturday.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who along with former Minister T Harish Rao, joined the party men in paying homage to the cultural activist, recalled the decisive role played by Saichand during the fight for Statehood. Saichand’s contributions to the cultural and political landscape of Telangana were immense and he continued to enjoy a place of his own in every heart in the state, Harish Rao said. He added that the void created by the death of Saichand the same day last year was felt very much during the last elections.

Recalling the invaluable services extended by Saichand, Rama Rao, paid tributes to him on behalf of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and the entire party. BRS leaders G Jagadish Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy were also among those who paid their homage on the occasion.