BRS will not participate in Modi’s programme, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided not to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme to lay the foundation for the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet on Saturday.

In a pointed attack on the Prime Minister, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Narendra Modi had questioned the formation of Telangana and humiliated the people. Right from day one, the Prime Minister had been discriminative towards Telangana and failed to fulfill promises made to the State under the AP Reorganisation Act, he said.

Last year, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for a coach factory at Dahod in his hometown of Gujarat with an investment of Rs.20,000 crore. But when it comes to Telangana, he was laying the foundation for a repair unit with just Rs. 521 crore against the coach factory that was assured under the AP Reorganisation Act, he said at a press conference here on Friday.

“This is nothing but discrimination and the BJP government is washing its hands off the promises made to Telangana. This will not go well with our people,” Rama Rao said.

While the public sector unit was making paltry investment of Rs.521 crore, Medha, a private entity had set up a coach factory with an investment of Rs.1,000 crore in the State. Telangana people would not fall prey to BJP’s cheap tactics of claiming to set up a railway unit, he said.

Not just the coach factory, the BJP government has been deliberately denying the Tribal University that was promised to be set up at Mahabubabad. This was even after the State government handed over 360 acres for establishing the university.

The BJP government had also denied the steel plant at Bayyaram and betrayed the local people with its tall promises. After nine years of betrayal, the BJP was trying to appease the people by laying the foundation for a repair unit at Kazipet. The people of Telangana were not fools to believe the Prime Minister, he said.

“Protesting this humiliation to Telangana, we have decided not to participate in the Prime Minister’s programme on Saturday” Rama Rao said.

Comes down heavily on Congress

Mincing no words, the BRS working president ripped apart the Congress for its false allegations and misleading statements, especially over the Dharani portal.

Responding to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s charges that there were irregularities in Dharani system and it was being operated by foreign hands, Rama Rao said in fact, it was the Congress party that was in foreign hands.

If Revanth Reddy can make a presentation on Dharani, the BRS would also in a befitting reply make a powerful presentation on the benefits of Dharani to the people. All these false accusations of irregularities were being made by the middlemen and others, who had lost their business since the launch of Dharani, he said.

Hitting back on the charges that BRS had an unholy nexus with the BJP, the BRS working president said in fact the Congress was going soft on BJP. Save for BRS, no other party was questioning BJP’s failures. In the last year or so, the Congress leaders had never questioned the BJP for its discrimination towards Telangana, he said.

“Revanth Reddy is a staunch RSS worker. A Godse has entered Gandhi Bhavan,” Rama Rao said.

Making light of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of extending Rs.4,000 monthly pension to senior citizens, the BRS working president questioned in what capacity did the Congress leader make such an announcement.

“Is he Congress president or an MP? No one recognizes Rahul Gandhi as a leader,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS working president was also very critical of Telugu Desam party (TSP) president N Chandrababu Naidu’s plans to attend the NDA meeting. Four years back, the TDP president had abused the Prime Minister for not supporting Andhra Pradesh and now suddenly he was praising and attending the NDA meeting, he said.

“What benefit did the Prime Minister give to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, let Chandrababu Naidu answer the Telugu people,” Rama Rao said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said all elected public representatives had decided to offer one month’s salary to support the families of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation Chairman V Sai Chander and Mulugu former Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish, who had passed away recently.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was very upset with the death of these BRS leaders at a young age. Following his instructions to extend financial assistance to their families, all the BRS elected public representatives, including MLAs, MLCs, Ministers and others had decided to offer one month’s salary. This works out to nearly Rs.3 crore, he said.

Of these, Rs.1.5 crore would be offered to Sai Chand’s family and the rest to Kusuma Jagadish’s family. This apart, Sai Chand’s wife Rajini would be appointed as Telangana State Warehousing Corporation Chairman shortly, he said.

In addition to these, Sai Chand’s father and sister would be offered Rs.25 lakh and Kusuma Jagadish’s parents would also be offered Rs.25 lakh as there were none to support them. The BRS stands for its leaders and workers and would extend all support to their families, in case of any untoward incidents, he added.