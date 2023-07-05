CM KCR realized long pending dream of tribals: Konappa

Addressing the beneficiaries, Konappa said that all eligible tribals would be provided with the land titles in a phased manner, while non-tribals were going to get the pattas soon.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:28 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa said that tribals were able to get podu land pattas due to efforts of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He formally handed over land titles to eligible beneficiaries in Penchikalpet, Bejjur, Chintalamanepalli and Koutala mandal centres on Wednesday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Konappa said that all eligible tribals would be provided with the land titles in a phased manner, while non-tribals were going to get the pattas soon. He said that it was Rao who realized the long pending dream of tribals facing odds.

He stated that the beneficiaries could avail Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, crop loans and electric motor pumps and supply of power using the titles.

The MLA further said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of the agrarian community. He stated that Rao stood as a role model to the country by implementing various innovative schemes and taking up unprecedented developmental activities in Telangana. He added that all sections were being benefited by the schemes and development.

Konappa further said that tribals could now happily cultivate various crops without feeling insecure over ownership of the lands and no forest officials would harass them for tilling the lands. In the past, tribals were living in the grip of fear that the lands would be retrieved. He stated that tribals would be indebted to Rao for issuing the land titles forever. Collector Hemanth Borkade and local leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were present.