Veera Simha Reddy’s 100-day celebrations are on the way

Veera Simha Reddy's 100-day celebration will be held on April 23. The venue for the event has not yet been announced by the makers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:32 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Veera Simha Reddy is the biggest blockbuster in Balakrishna‘s career, with a box office collection of more than 130 crores. Balakrishna once again proved with Veera Simha Reddy that he is the king of making movies under faction backdrops. The film was released for Pongal 2023 and entertained everyone.

Veera Simha Reddy has its latest update now, after three months since its release in theatres. The film’s 100-day celebrations are going to be grandly celebrated very soon. The makers made an announcement regarding this today.

Veera Simha Reddy’s 100-day celebration will be held on April 23. The venue for the event has not yet been announced by the makers. But it can be mostly in Kurnool, as said by the internal sources. The entire team of Veera Simha Reddy is going to grace this event. Also, the cast and crew of Balakrishna’s upcoming film NBK108, including director Anil Ravipudi and actress Sreeleela, are expected to be the special guests for the event.

Veera Simha Reddy is written and directed by Gopichandh Malineni. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film. Shruthi Haasan is the lead actress in the film. Thaman composed the music.

Balakrishna is currently shooting for his next film, NBK 108, which is set to be released for Dussehra 2023. The film is produced by Shine Screens.