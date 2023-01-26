Tollywood Tiff: Balakrishna denies being disrespectful of Nageswara Rao

At the success meet of his latest release "Veera Simha Reddy", Balkrishna's comment about Nageswara Rao had triggered a row

By IANS Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Tollywood star N Balakrishna, better known as NBK, on Thursday denied making derogatory comments about late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Stating that he has a lot of respect for Nageswara Rao, the actor-politician said he did not use any word intentionally while referring to the late actor.

At the success meet of his latest release “Veera Simha Reddy”, Balkrishna’s comment about Nageswara Rao had triggered a row.

Talking about his father, late former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and creator of the Telugu Desam Party, NT Rama Rao, Balakrishna had said rather dismissively: “My father had some contemporaries, Ranga Rao (SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others.”

Nageswara Rao’s grandsons — Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and his brother Akhil Akkineni — posted a statement on Twitter in reaction to Balakrishna’s remark. They said: “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and SV Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves.”

With Nageswara Rao’s family reacting to the actor’s comment, NBK has come out with the clarification. He claimed that Nageswara Rao used to love him more than his own children and he too used to address him as uncle.