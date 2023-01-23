Picture of Honey Rose, Balakrishna from after-party goes viral

The duo was seen crossing their hands while toasting and sipping some champagne in style.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Balayya surely knows how to have the time of his life! A picture of Nandamuri Balakrishna drinking with Malayalam actor Honey Rose began circulating on various social media platforms on Monday.

At an after-party event, the actors reportedly celebrated the success of ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. The duo was seen crossing their hands while toasting and sipping some champagne in style. Honey played the role of Balayya’s wife Meenakshi in the recently released film.

Honey Rose looked stunning in a purple glittery gown and glamorous makeup in the photos from the success meet in Hyderabad, which also trended on social media. Director Gopichand Malineni, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar were also present at the event. Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda attended the event as chief guests.

Pictures from the success meet were posted by Vishwak on his social media handles. “He is gold and this is my one of the proudest achievement. #jaibalayya (sic),” wrote Vishwak along with some pics of him with the iconic actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishwaksen (@vishwaksens)