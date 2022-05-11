Velugu Foundation of Mancherial lives up to its name by lighting up lives of needy

Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Ramprakash of Velugu Foundation distribute biscuits to street children in Mancherial.

Mancherial: From feeding street children to teaching alphabets to illiterates and helping women to achieve self-empowerment, Velugu Foundation is taking up a slew of social service activities and is winning accolades within just two years since its inception.

Established in January of 2020, this Mancherial-based voluntary organisation is living up to its name by lighting up lives of the needy through various charities. The foundation drew attention of many by satiating hunger of the starving street, destitute and abandoned children by gathering leftover food at social functions, festivals and religious affairs.

Foundation arranged a mini-van for collecting the food from a spot and to send it to the needy in April of 2020. One can dial either 93461 88828 or 944401 41379 to handover the leftover food items. Volunteers of the foundation would reach the venue of the function or festival and carry the items using the vehicle for free. “Serving humanity is the motto of the foundation, while extending support to the needy is the objective. Apart from feeding the street children, the organization is working in areas such as education, empowerment of women, health and environment. It has become a household name for selfless service to the society within a much quicker time,” Ramprakash Madupu, founder president told ‘Telangana Today.’

Ramprakash used to run a furniture outlet in the town before venturing into social service. He is now dedicated to taking up service activities. He said that a sum of 50 percent of income generated through the outlet was earmarked for taking up the wide-range of charity programmes. He stated that he was deriving immense pleasure with overwhelming response to the charity by the foundation.

Apart from feeding the needy, the foundation imparted the basics of education to 1,200 residents of Jenda Venkatapur, Hanumanthapalli, Muthyampet, Erraguntapalli, Narlapur and Laxmipur villages of the district by collaborating with the Adult Education department. It taught tailoring to 950 women from different parts of the district so far. The women are able to eke out a living through this profession.

Similarly, the voluntary organization is extending financial aid to the economically poor and meritorious students and those who lose parents in road accidents. It is striving hard to enhance the greenery of the district by planting saplings in every mandal. It is doing its bit to protect the environment by distributing jute bags to the public and conducting awareness meetings.

